Henrique scored a goal and recorded two shots and two hits during Sunday's 5-4 loss to the visiting Kraken.

Henrique and Mason McTavish accomplished something in the second period Sunday the Ducks have been trying to prove all season. They can score during man-advantage situations. The 32-year-old center connected on a one-timer from the slot 21 seconds after McTavish converted. The back-to-back power-play markers tied the score at 4-4. The Ducks, who converted three times with the man-advantage Sunday, entered the Pacific Division matchup goalless during their previous 12 power-play opportunities. Henrique added two shots, two hits and two PIM against the Kraken.