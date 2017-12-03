Ducks' Adam Henrique: Notches first goal with new club
Henrique scored his first goal with the Ducks in Saturday's shootout loss to Nashville.
Henrique was denied on his shootout attempt, but he struck for a power-play goal during regulation to help the Ducks earn a point. The first-line center saw a whopping 21:05 of ice time Saturday and is off to a great start with his new club. The 27-year-old is a talented goal-scorer and power-play contributor and should thrive in his new location. Take full advantage.
More News
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Collects assist in Ducks debut•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Acquired from New Jersey•
-
Devils' Adam Henrique: Leads club to overtime win•
-
Devils' Adam Henrique: Slump continues with minus-2 showing•
-
Devils' Adam Henrique: Bags assist in win over Coyotes•
-
Devils' Adam Henrique: Providing early returns•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...