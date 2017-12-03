Ducks' Adam Henrique: Notches first goal with new club

Henrique scored his first goal with the Ducks in Saturday's shootout loss to Nashville.

Henrique was denied on his shootout attempt, but he struck for a power-play goal during regulation to help the Ducks earn a point. The first-line center saw a whopping 21:05 of ice time Saturday and is off to a great start with his new club. The 27-year-old is a talented goal-scorer and power-play contributor and should thrive in his new location. Take full advantage.