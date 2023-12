Henrique scored a power-play goal with an assist in Monday's 4-3 road win against the Red Wings.

Henrique scored his 10th goal of the season on the man advantage with helpers to Cam Fowler and Ryan Strome. He added a plus-1 rating with two shots on goal and a blocked shot, while winning 13 of 23 faceoff opportunities in his 15:19 of ice time across 23 shifts. Henrique is red-hot, scoring four times in the past two games, and he has at least one goal in four of the past five outings.