Henrique notched an assist and two shots on goal in a 6-2 loss to the Oilers on Sunday.

Henrique combined with his linemates for the tally, dishing to Jakob Silfverberg, who then set up Rickard Rakell's finish. Henrique has been a steady presence on the scoresheet with eight goals and three helpers in 18 games. He's added 40 shots on goal and 10 PIM.