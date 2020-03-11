Ducks' Adam Henrique: Offers power-play assist
Henrique recorded a power-play assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
Henrique is now at 41 points (nine on the power play) through 70 contests this year. That puts him one shy of his output from last year. The veteran center has added 168 shots, 74 hits and 22 PIM this season.
