Ducks' Adam Henrique: One of each Tuesday
Henrique scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.
Henrique's hot February continued -- the veteran center has 12 points in as many games this month. The 30-year-old is up to 24 tallies, 39 points, 155 shots and a minus-2 rating through 63 games. A reliable producer on offense, Henrique can be a solid depth option in most fantasy formats.
