Ducks' Adam Henrique: Opens scoring Friday
Henrique netted the opening goal of Friday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.
The center struck just 4:06 into the game to put the Ducks ahead, and they never looked back. Henrique had three shots on goal and two blocked shots in the contest as well. For the year, the 29-year-old has six points and a plus-7 rating in the eight appearances.
