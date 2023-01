Henrique scored a goal on six shots and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Stars.

Henrique picked up his first goal in three games with a tally just 3:11 into the contest. It held up as the game-winner, his first such tally this season. The 32-year-old has been fairly productive as a top-six forward, racking up 12 goals, eight helpers, 77 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-1 rating in 38 outings.