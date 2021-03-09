Henrique scored a goal and dished a shorthanded assist in Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the Kings.

Henrique set up Jakob Siflverberg for a shortie in the second period. In overtime, it was Henrique finishing off a feed from rookie Trevor Zegras to secure both points for the Ducks. The 31-year-old Henrique has two goals and three helpers through his last three outings. His shorthanded point was his first since the 2018-19 campaign -- the veteran center was once fairly prolific while a man down. Overall, Henrique has 10 points, 38 shots on net and a minus-9 rating in 22 games.