Henrique notched a power-play assist and blocked three shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Henrique won a faceoff and Frank Vatrano fired home the Ducks' third goal. This was Henrique's third straight game with an assist. The 33-year-old will likely see steady top-six usage while both Leo Carlsson (knee) and Trevor Zegras (ankle) are on the mend. The ever-versatile Henrique has 22 points (eight on the power play, three shorthanded) with 70 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 40 outings this season.