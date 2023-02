Henrique (lower body) was put on the injured reserve list Thursday, according to the NHL media site.

Henrique left Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay because of the injury. He has 19 goals and 33 points in 57 contests in 2022-23. The 33-year-old is considered week-to-week, so it makes sense for the Ducks to place him on the injured reserve list and give themselves an extra roster spot while he recovers.