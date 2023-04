Henrique notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Henrique had three goals and two assists over the last five games of the season following his return from a knee injury. The 33-year-old forward was limited to 61 contests this season, but he produced a solid 22 tallies, 15 helpers, 130 shots on net and a minus-7 rating. He's still effective as a middle-six forward, though he's often been asked to play a larger role than that with the Ducks deep in a rebuild.