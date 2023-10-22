Henrique (illness) recorded a power-play assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Henrique missed Thursday's game while battling an illness, but it was a short absence. The 33-year-old helped out on Frank Vatrano's third-period goal with the man advantage. Through three outings this season, Henrique has two helpers, one shot on goal, five hits, three blocked shots and two PIM. He began the year in a top-six role, but he was on the third line Saturday and saw just 10:08 of ice time versus the Coyotes.