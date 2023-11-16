Henrique posted an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Henrique set up Max Jones for a tap-in at 9:41 of the third period. The 33-year-old Henrique has a goal and an assist over his last two games since he snapped a three-game dry spell. The versatile forward has moved all around the Ducks' lineup -- he was the third-line center for this contest. Henrique has eight points, 18 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 11 hits, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 15 contests.