Henrique collected a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.

Henrique set up a Jakob Silfverberg tally in the second period. The center is up to five assists in his last four games. The 29-year-old has 14 points and 45 shots on goal in 20 contests overall this year. Henrique's line with Silfverberg and Rickard Rakell is the Ducks' hottest trio right now -- while the wingers have done most of the damage, their pivot is capable of chipping in offense as well.