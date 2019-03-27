Henrique supplied a power-play assist and two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.

Henrique now has points in three straight and five of his last six games. For the year, he's posted 41 points in 78 games, the sixth straight campaign he's reached that mark. The all-situations center remains a solid depth option in many fantasy formats, seemingly unaffected by the struggles of the team around him.