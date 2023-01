Henrique notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Henrique's goal streak ended at four games, but he's still posted four goals and three helpers during a five-game point streak. He helped out on a Simon Benoit tally in the second period of Saturday's defeat. Henrique is up to 16 goals, 12 helpers, 88 shots on net, a minus-2 rating and 37 blocked shots through 46 outings this season.