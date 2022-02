Henrique logged an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Henrique's secondary helper on a Troy Terry goal extended the former's point streak to four games. During the streak, Henrique has three goals and two assists. The 32-year-old forward is at 22 points, 85 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 33 contests, mainly working in a second-line role for much of the season.