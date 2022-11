Henrique supplied an assist and fired three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Henrique extended his point streak to five games (three goals, two helpers) when he set up Trevor Zegras' third-period tally. November continues to be kind to Henrique, who has earned all but one of his eight points on the year during the current month. The 32-year-old forward has added 30 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-2 rating through 16 contests.