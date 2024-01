Henrique notched an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Henrique ended a four-game point drought with the helper. He'll likely benefit from the return of Troy Terry (upper body), as Henrique has been seeing top-line usage lately and the Ducks are now a step closer to having their key forwards all available. Henrique is at 20 points, 66 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 38 outings this season.