Henrique registered an assist in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Henrique set up Danton Heinen's second-period tally. In the process, Henrique earned his 200th career assist. He's posted 397 points in 707 outings since he broke into the league in 2010-11. The 31-year-old has racked up 19 points, 72 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 42 appearances this season.