Henrique notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Henrique snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. The 33-year-old has typically seen top-six minutes when Leo Carlsson is resting as he did Tuesday. Henrique is up to 10 points (four on the power play), 31 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 21 appearances.