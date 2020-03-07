Henrique scored a goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Henrique intercepted a sloppy pass from the Maple Leafs and beat Jack Campbell to stretch the Ducks' lead to 2-0 at 10:20 of the third period. The goal snapped a four-game point drought for the 30-year-old center. He's got 25 goals, 40 points, 167 shots and 74 hits through 68 contests this season.