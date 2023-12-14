Henrique scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Henrique has scored a goal in three of five games in December, surpassing the two tallies he had in November. The 33-year-old is producing a solid rate for a middle-six forward in a mediocre offense. He's at six goals, seven assists, 41 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 18 hits and a minus-6 rating through 27 appearances. With Leo Carlsson playing regularly during Mason McTavish's (upper body) absence, Henrique should continue to see third-line usage.