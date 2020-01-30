Henrique scored twice on four shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Henrique's pair of goals came in the first period, staking the Ducks out to a 2-1 lead through 20 minutes. The 29-year-old center is up to 17 tallies and 27 points in 50 games this season, putting him right on his typical 40-to-50-point pace. Perhaps surprisingly, Henrique has yet to record a shorthanded point despite the Ducks having nine such tallies this year, which ranks second in the league. Nonetheless, the center represents a solid depth option in fantasy.