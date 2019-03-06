Ducks' Adam Henrique: Pots power-play goal
Henrique scored his 13th goal of the season in a 3-1 win over the Coyotes on Tuesday.
The goal snaps a six-game point drought for the center. He has provided some fantasy value with 14 hits in the last seven games. Henrique has 33 points in 67 games this season, making him one of the few Ducks worth a look in fantasy.
