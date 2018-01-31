Ducks' Adam Henrique: Pots two goals Tuesday
Henrique scored twice in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Boston, with one of the goals coming on the power play.
Henrique beat Anton Khudobin with the extra man to make it 2-0 in the first period and also scored into an empty net with seven seconds left in the final frame. A five-day pause for the All-Star break did nothing to cool off the red-hot forward, who now has six goals in his last six games.
More News
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Carries team to shootout win Thursday•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Scores in win over Pens•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Breaks three-game scoreless drought•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Continues hot streak•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Tallies two goals•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Notches first goal with new club•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...