Ducks' Adam Henrique: Pots two goals Tuesday

Henrique scored twice in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Boston, with one of the goals coming on the power play.

Henrique beat Anton Khudobin with the extra man to make it 2-0 in the first period and also scored into an empty net with seven seconds left in the final frame. A five-day pause for the All-Star break did nothing to cool off the red-hot forward, who now has six goals in his last six games.