Henrique scored the game-winner Thursday in a 3-0 win over the Wild.

Henrique's ninth of the season held up as the difference and put a stop to Anaheim's 12-game losing streak. He has not been a reliable fantasy commodity this season, as the Ducks collectively have struggled to get anything going in 2018-19. Henrique is now up to 26 points in 48 games.

