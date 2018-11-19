Ducks' Adam Henrique: Provides helper against Colorado
Henrique had an assist during Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to Colorado on Sunday.
Henrique picked up a point in his second consecutive game after being blanked in his three previous contests. The assist was the centers sixth of the year as Henrique now has 10 points in 22 games this season.
More News
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Helps on goal•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Redirects three shots in road victory•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Two points in win•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Three points in preseason win•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Signs five-year deal with Anaheim•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Registers two points in shutout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...