Henrique logged an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Henrique has points in eight of his last 10 outings, racking up six goals and four helpers in that span. That accounts for all but one of his 11 points on the campaign, as the 32-year-old has used a strong November to reestablish himself as a solid complementary producer. He's added 36 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-1 rating in 19 outings this season.