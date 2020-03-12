Henrique had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Blues.

Henrique's goal was scored Feb. 11, prior to Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester suffering a cardiac incident. The game was rescheduled, but Henrique's goal stood as the game began tied at one. The center then helped out on Jani Hakanpaa's first NHL tally at 13:28 of the second period. Henrique has surpassed last year's production with 26 goals and 43 points in 71 contests this season.