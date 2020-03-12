Ducks' Adam Henrique: Quirky two-point game
Henrique had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Blues.
Henrique's goal was scored Feb. 11, prior to Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester suffering a cardiac incident. The game was rescheduled, but Henrique's goal stood as the game began tied at one. The center then helped out on Jani Hakanpaa's first NHL tally at 13:28 of the second period. Henrique has surpassed last year's production with 26 goals and 43 points in 71 contests this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.