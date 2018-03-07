Ducks' Adam Henrique: Reaches 20 goals with power-play tally
Henrique scored his 20th goal of the season on the power play and had an assist at even strength in Tuesday's win over the Capitals.
Henrique continues to produce consistently since arriving in Anaheim and has become a staple on the power play. The 28-year-old has gotten on the scoresheet in three of his last four games and has four goals and eight points in his last 10 contests. With the Ducks battling for playoff position, look for Henrique to continue being a valuable source of fantasy production.
