Ducks' Adam Henrique: Redirects three shots in road victory

Henrique blocked three shots in Sunday's 3-2 road win over the Blues.

Henrique was held off the scoresheet here, but he's tallied at least one goal or assist in every other contest to start the season. As an experienced two-way skater, there will almost never be a game where he is blanked in both the scoring and defensive columns, such as hits and blocked shots.

