Ducks' Adam Henrique: Redirects three shots in road victory
Henrique blocked three shots in Sunday's 3-2 road win over the Blues.
Henrique was held off the scoresheet here, but he's tallied at least one goal or assist in every other contest to start the season. As an experienced two-way skater, there will almost never be a game where he is blanked in both the scoring and defensive columns, such as hits and blocked shots.
More News
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Two points in win•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Three points in preseason win•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Signs five-year deal with Anaheim•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Registers two points in shutout•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Clutch performer strikes twice•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Bags apple in commanding win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...