Henrique scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 road win against the Predators.
Henrique tipped in a blast from the left point from Urho Vaakanainen with less than four minutes left in regulation for the game-winning goal. The veteran pivot also added a blocked shot and a hit while splitting his 14 faceoff attempts. It was his first game-winning goal since Jan. 4 at home against the Dallas Stars.
