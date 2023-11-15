Henrique scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 road win against the Predators.

Henrique tipped in a blast from the left point from Urho Vaakanainen with less than four minutes left in regulation for the game-winning goal. The veteran pivot also added a blocked shot and a hit while splitting his 14 faceoff attempts. It was his first game-winning goal since Jan. 4 at home against the Dallas Stars.