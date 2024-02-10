Henrique logged two assists, including one on the power play, and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Henrique is riding a seven-game point streak, consisting of four goals and seven assists. The 34-year-old had a hand in the Ducks' first two goals of this contest. Henrique is up to 35 points, 95 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 50 appearances. The veteran is in the last year of his contract and is the subject of trade rumors. The Ducks will likely need to retain some of his $5.825 million annual salary to make a deal work, assuming they can work things out with a team that isn't on his 10-team no-trade list.