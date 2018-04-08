Ducks' Adam Henrique: Registers two points in shutout

Henrique notched a power-play goal and an empty-net assist in Saturday's 3-0 road win over the Coyotes for the regular-season finale.

Consider using Henrique for playoff pools. Formerly with New Jersey, he managed to record 20 goals thanks to a ridiculously good shooting percentage (19.6) through 57 games. He's far from a selfish player, as evidenced by his 16 helpers over that span, and Henrique has been involved on the man advantage in each of his eight NHL seasons.

