Henrique scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Henrique has been strong lately, racking up six goals and three assists during his seven-game point streak. His tally Thursday tied the game at 3-3 in the third period, setting up the Ducks for a comeback win. The 32-year-old is up to 18 goals, 30 points, 95 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 48 appearances.