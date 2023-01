Henrique scored a goal on is lone shot in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Henrique got the Ducks on the board in the second period, tying the game 1-1 with a close-range wrist shot. The 32-year-old center has now scored in three consecutive games. Henrique is up to 25 points (15 goals, 10 assists) through 44 contests. He's managed to put together a productive first-half of the season despite Anaheim's overall offensive struggles.