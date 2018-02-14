Play

Ducks' Adam Henrique: Scores again Tuesday

Henrique scored the lone goal in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Detroit.

Henrique has now scored eight goals and added three assists through his past 13 contests, as he continues to post solid numbers with Anaheim. His 21.0 shooting percentage is likely to see negative regression over the coming weeks, but there's definitely potential for him to mitigate a decline in goals with a few more assists.

