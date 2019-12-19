Henrique scored a goal on three shots and had three hits in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.

Henrique, a former Devil, opened the scoring three-and-a-half minutes into the game with his 10th goal of the season. After an eight-goal October, the offense has dried up for Henrique and Wednesday's goal was just his second since the start of October. Still, the 29-year-old is on pace for the fifth 20-goal season of his NHL career.