Ducks' Adam Henrique: Scores against old squad
Henrique scored a goal on three shots and had three hits in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.
Henrique, a former Devil, opened the scoring three-and-a-half minutes into the game with his 10th goal of the season. After an eight-goal October, the offense has dried up for Henrique and Wednesday's goal was just his second since the start of October. Still, the 29-year-old is on pace for the fifth 20-goal season of his NHL career.
