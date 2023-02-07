Henrique scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.

Henrique's goal at 12:30 of the third period tied the game at 2-2, and it ultimately led to overtime. The 33-year-old had a seven-game point streak snapped just before the All-Star break, but he's still been one of the Ducks' best forwards of late. He's at 19 goals, 12 helpers, 104 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 50 contests overall. With Troy Terry (upper body) leaving Monday's game earlier, Henrique could be leaned upon for even more offense.