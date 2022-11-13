Henrique (personal) scored a goal on seven shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Henrique gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead in the first period, but that's where their offense ended. The 32-year-old has tallied all five of his goals this season in his last five contests. He's at six points, 26 shots, 14 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 14 appearances, mainly working in a top-six role.
