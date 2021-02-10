Henrique scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Henrique got the Ducks within a goal at 7:23 of the third period, converting on a feed from Troy Terry. The 31-year-old Henrique has scored in two of the last three games, but he's still off to a rough start. The forward has four points, 18 shots on net and 21 hits in 13 contests this year. Head coach Dallas Eakins has Henrique playing on the wing as opposed to his natural center position -- it's unclear if the change of position has affected the veteran's productivity.