Ducks' Adam Henrique: Scores in win over Pens
Henrique recorded a goal, four shots and a plus-3 rating through 17:18 of ice time (2:48 of the power play) during Wednesday's 5-3 win over Pittsburgh.
The veteran now has six goals and four assists through 21 games with the Ducks, but he's recorded just two tallies over the past 12 games. The recent dry spell aligns with both Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler returning to the lineup and pushing Henrique to a bottom-six role. Considering head coach Randy Carlyle leans on his two best centers heavily, there are unlikely to be as many scoring opportunities for Henrique moving forward.
