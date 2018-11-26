Henrique scored just his sixth goal of the season Sunday in a 5-2 loss to the Predators.

The 28-year-old has finished with 50 points in two of the past three seasons but has been silent most of 2018-19. However, with points in four of his last five games, Henrique has been making an impact of late. The Ducks' forward has registered 12 points in 25 games this season.