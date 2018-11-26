Ducks' Adam Henrique: Scores PP goal in loss
Henrique scored just his sixth goal of the season Sunday in a 5-2 loss to the Predators.
The 28-year-old has finished with 50 points in two of the past three seasons but has been silent most of 2018-19. However, with points in four of his last five games, Henrique has been making an impact of late. The Ducks' forward has registered 12 points in 25 games this season.
More News
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Provides helper against Colorado•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Helps on goal•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Redirects three shots in road victory•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Two points in win•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Three points in preseason win•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Signs five-year deal with Anaheim•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...