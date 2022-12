Henrique scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Henrique followed up his own rebound to open the scoring three minutes into the first period. He'd add a second tally later in the frame, beating Adin Hill with a long-range slapshot. The two-goal game snapped a three-game scoring drought for the 32-year-old forward. Henrique now has 11 goals and eight assists through 35 games this season.