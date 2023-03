Henrique has a sprained MCL and is expected to another four-to-five weeks, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.

Henrique's timeline puts him right around the end of the regular season so it's unclear if he'll return during the 2022-23 campaign. If he does, it won't be until the end of March at the earliest. He's already missed the last four games and hasn't scored a point since Feb. 10. The 33-year-old forward has 19 goals and 33 points through 57 games this season.