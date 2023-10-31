Henrique notched a shorthanded assist, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

The Ducks faced adversity late, going down two men in the waning minutes of the third period. Henrique was able to help kill off Mason McTavish's penalty, then found the forward coming out of the box for a shorthanded breakaway goal with 13 seconds left in the game. Henrique has three points over his last two contests, putting him at a goal and four helpers through eight outings overall. The 33-year-old has added seven shots on net, nine blocked shots, seven hits and a plus-1 rating.