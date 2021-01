Henrique produced an assist and three blocked shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Henrique won a faceoff back to Jakob Silfverberg, who then struck for the first goal just 58 seconds into the game. With the helper, both of Henrique's points have come in the last two games. The center has added seven shots on goal, 15 hits and seven blocked shots through six outings.