Ducks' Adam Henrique: Signs five-year deal with Anaheim
Henrique signed a five-year, $5.825 AAV contract with the Ducks on Monday, Josh Cooper of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Acquired from New Jersey last season, Henrique potted 20 goals and 36 points in just 57 games with Anaheim after the trade. The 28-year-old center has scored 20-plus goals in four of the last five seasons, including a 30-goal output during the 2015-16 campaign. Heading into next year, Henrique will continue centering a top-six line and have an important role during power plays.
